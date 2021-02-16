Raiymbek Matraimov's schemes: Court fines another ex-customs officer

Former head of the North-East customs Abdybakhab Boronbaev was found guilty of corruption. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. Abdybakhab Boronbaev was sentenced to a fine of 260,000 soms. Earlier, he, like another person involved in the case, Nurlan Razhabaliev, entered into a plea bargain.

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan investigated criminal cases against the heads of the South-West and North-East customs Nurlan Razhabaliev and Abdybakhab Boronbaev. Both customs officers confirmed existence of a gray scheme of Raiymbek Matraimov. According to investigators, they understated the cost of the goods, in order importers to pay less customs duties. Both defendants compensated the damage to the state. Nurlan Razhabaliev was found guilty under the Article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and was fined 260,000 soms.