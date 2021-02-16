13:42
USD 84.46
EUR 102.54
RUB 1.15
English

Raiymbek Matraimov's schemes: Court fines another ex-customs officer

Former head of the North-East customs Abdybakhab Boronbaev was found guilty of corruption. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. Abdybakhab Boronbaev was sentenced to a fine of 260,000 soms. Earlier, he, like another person involved in the case, Nurlan Razhabaliev, entered into a plea bargain.

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan investigated criminal cases against the heads of the South-West and North-East customs Nurlan Razhabaliev and Abdybakhab Boronbaev. Both customs officers confirmed existence of a gray scheme of Raiymbek Matraimov. According to investigators, they understated the cost of the goods, in order importers to pay less customs duties. Both defendants compensated the damage to the state. Nurlan Razhabaliev was found guilty under the Article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and was fined 260,000 soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/183621/
views: 81
Print
Related
Emilbek Kimsanov gives other facts of corruption by Matraimov
Raiymbek Matraimov fined 260,000 soms, arrest of property lifted
Raiymbek Matraimov pleads guilty to organizing corruption scheme at customs
Acting PM: Automation of Tax and Customs Services will be completed
Sworn son of Raiymbek Matraimov compensates damage - over 1 million soms
Raiymbek Matraimov's close associate summoned for interrogation
Lawyer of the Matraimovs appointed judge of Sverdlovsky District Court
Court fines Tilek Matraimov 220,000 soms
SCNS decides to transfer Matraimov's property to the state
Criminal case opened on smuggling at South-West customs
Popular
SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help
Earthquake hits Osh city Earthquake hits Osh city
First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15 First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15
Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020 Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020
16 February, Tuesday
13:25
Mobile clinics leave for regions for catch-up immunization Mobile clinics leave for regions for catch-up immunizat...
13:03
Raiymbek Matraimov's schemes: Court fines another ex-customs officer
12:57
Kanatbek Turgunbekov appointed head of Financial Intelligence Service
12:08
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 109.1 million people globally
11:56
COVID-19: Stabilization of epidemiological situation registered in Kyrgyzstan