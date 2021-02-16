12:09
USD 84.46
EUR 102.54
RUB 1.15
English

COVID-19: Stabilization of epidemiological situation registered in Kyrgyzstan

There is some stabilization of situation with spread of coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of the country, Nurbolot Usenbaev, announced at a briefing.

«The effective number (that is, the number of persons that one patient can infect) is in the limit of one. The growth rates are at minus indicators, the spread is slowing down,» he said.

Nurbolot Usenbaev added that nevertheless, the virus continues to circulate among the population. «Therefore, the volume of anti-epidemic, preventive measures cannot be reduced. Wearing of masks, keeping distance, use of antiseptics should remain in the foreground,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/183606/
views: 59
Print
Related
792 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 144 - in serious condition
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
48 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,564 in total
School with registered COVID-19 case closed for two-week quarantine
COVID-19: Health Ministry hopes to receive 500,000 doses of Sputnik V
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 108.7 million people globally
About 100 children with pneumonia treated in hospital in Bishkek
831 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 149 - in serious condition
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
41 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,516 in total
Popular
SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help
Earthquake hits Osh city Earthquake hits Osh city
First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15 First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15
Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020 Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020
16 February, Tuesday
11:56
COVID-19: Stabilization of epidemiological situation registered in Kyrgyzstan COVID-19: Stabilization of epidemiological situation re...
11:47
792 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 144 - in serious condition
11:41
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:36
48 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,564 in total
11:28
Evgeny Vinokurov: Main constraints in EAEU - non-tariff barriers