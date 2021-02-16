COVID-19: Stabilization of epidemiological situation registered in Kyrgyzstan

There is some stabilization of situation with spread of coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of the country, Nurbolot Usenbaev, announced at a briefing.

«The effective number (that is, the number of persons that one patient can infect) is in the limit of one. The growth rates are at minus indicators, the spread is slowing down,» he said.

Nurbolot Usenbaev added that nevertheless, the virus continues to circulate among the population. «Therefore, the volume of anti-epidemic, preventive measures cannot be reduced. Wearing of masks, keeping distance, use of antiseptics should remain in the foreground,» he said.