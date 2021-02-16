12:09
USD 84.46
EUR 102.54
RUB 1.15
English

48 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,564 in total

At least 48 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 17 people got infected in Bishkek, 12 — in Chui region, 2 — in Osh region, 3 — in Talas region, 2 — in Naryn region, 10 — in Issyk-Kul region, 2 — in Jalal-Abad region.

In total, 85,564 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/183599/
views: 114
Print
Related
COVID-19: Stabilization of epidemiological situation registered in Kyrgyzstan
792 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 144 - in serious condition
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
School with registered COVID-19 case closed for two-week quarantine
COVID-19: Health Ministry hopes to receive 500,000 doses of Sputnik V
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 108.7 million people globally
About 100 children with pneumonia treated in hospital in Bishkek
831 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 149 - in serious condition
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
41 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,516 in total
Popular
SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help
Earthquake hits Osh city Earthquake hits Osh city
First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15 First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15
Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020 Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020
16 February, Tuesday
11:56
COVID-19: Stabilization of epidemiological situation registered in Kyrgyzstan COVID-19: Stabilization of epidemiological situation re...
11:47
792 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 144 - in serious condition
11:41
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:36
48 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,564 in total
11:28
Evgeny Vinokurov: Main constraints in EAEU - non-tariff barriers