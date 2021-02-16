09:06
OSCE to train Plenipotentiaries in regions in investment projects development

Ermek Omuraliev, Director of the Sixth Political Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, met with the head of the OSCE Programme Office in Kyrgyzstan Pierre von Arx.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the parties discussed an action plan to establish long-term business contacts. The emphasis is put on economic cooperation.

According to Ermek Omuraliev, the authorities pay special attention to the socio-economic development of the regions in the following areas:

  • Development of trade and economic passports for each region and preparation of high-quality investment projects;
  • Promotion of public-private partnership mechanism.

Pierre von Arx agreed with his colleague, noting that work continues in these sectors. He stated that entrepreneurship support centers have been opened in five regions (Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken, Talas and Issyk-Kul), within which active work is being carried out to support small and medium-sized businesses.
