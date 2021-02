Zharkynbek Maksutov was relieved of his post as the First Deputy Government Representative in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

By another decree of the Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov, Marufkhan Tulaev was appointed the First Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region.

The head of Government also dismissed the head of Batken region Kalanbek Markaev and appointed Akylbek Orozov to the post.