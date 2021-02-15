Date of first official visit of Sadyr Japarov to Russia announced

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov plans to visit Moscow on February 24-25. RIA Novosti reports with reference to its diplomatic source in Bishkek. The information is posted on the agency’s Telegram channel.

According to the source, the head of state is now in self-isolation. Obviously, such measures are taken before his trip to Moscow.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic began preparations for the first visit of the President Sadyr Japarov abroad — to the Russian Federation.

According to the head of the relevant ministry Ruslan Kazakbaev, the Kyrgyz side attaches great importance to the upcoming visit of the President Sadyr Japarov to Russia, which should give an additional impetus to Kyrgyz-Russian relations and lay the foundations for effective political interaction in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and trust in the spirit of allied relations and strategic partnership.