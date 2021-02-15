19:22
USD 84.51
EUR 102.29
RUB 1.14
English

Date of first official visit of Sadyr Japarov to Russia announced

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov plans to visit Moscow on February 24-25. RIA Novosti reports with reference to its diplomatic source in Bishkek. The information is posted on the agency’s Telegram channel.

According to the source, the head of state is now in self-isolation. Obviously, such measures are taken before his trip to Moscow.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic began preparations for the first visit of the President Sadyr Japarov abroad — to the Russian Federation.

According to the head of the relevant ministry Ruslan Kazakbaev, the Kyrgyz side attaches great importance to the upcoming visit of the President Sadyr Japarov to Russia, which should give an additional impetus to Kyrgyz-Russian relations and lay the foundations for effective political interaction in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and trust in the spirit of allied relations and strategic partnership.
link: https://24.kg/english/183527/
views: 126
Print
Related
Boy from Tyup who addressed President to meet with Sadyr Japarov
Sadyr Japarov: Parliament can correct shortcomings in draft Constitution
Japarov: I warned ministers if they steal, they will end up in prison
Sadyr Japarov voices need to commission new energy facilities
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs five more decrees
Sadyr Japarov not going to sue Factcheck.kg and its editor
Sadyr Japarov presented with Turdakun Usubaliev's car
Foreign Ministry begins preparations for foreign visit of President Japarov
Sadyr Japarov demands from PM to ensure freedom for entrepreneurs
New town appears in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help
Earthquake hits Osh city Earthquake hits Osh city
First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15 First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15
Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020 Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020
15 February, Monday
18:38
Head of Kyrgyzaltyn placed in SCNS detention center for two months Head of Kyrgyzaltyn placed in SCNS detention center for...
18:25
Several officials dismissed from their posts in Batken region
18:16
New Plenipotentiary Representative of Government in Batken region appointed
18:11
Date of first official visit of Sadyr Japarov to Russia announced
18:03
New head of State Service on Drug Control Ulanbek Sultanov introduced to staff