President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will visit Batken and Osh regions on March 20-21. The presidential press service reported.

The head of state will take part in the opening ceremony of the educational, medical and scientific complex of the I. Akhunbaev Kyrgyz State Medical Academy in Batken, a brick factory in Tash-Aryk village in Kara-Suu district and celebration of Nooruz in Osh.