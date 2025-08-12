Russian delegation’s visit— roads to be closed in Issyk-Kul region

Roads will be closed in Issyk-Kul region from August 13 to August 15. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Such security measures are related to the visit of the Russian delegation to Kyrgyzstan headed by the Chairman of the Russian Government Mikhail Mishustin as part of the 7th Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum.

Restrictions will be introduced only during the passage of official delegation motorcades. Drivers are advised to plan their trips in advance and, if necessary, use alternative routes.

In addition, more than 1,000 employees of the Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Kul region will be involved in ensuring public order and safety during the preparation and holding of events. The internal affairs agencies will take all necessary measures to minimize inconvenience for road users and residents of the region.

The Head of the Russian Government Mikhail Mishustin will arrive in the Kyrgyz Republic for an official visit on August 14.