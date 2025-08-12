14:02
USD 87.43
EUR 101.89
RUB 1.10
English

Russian delegation’s visit— roads to be closed in Issyk-Kul region

Roads will be closed in Issyk-Kul region from August 13 to August 15. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Such security measures are related to the visit of the Russian delegation to Kyrgyzstan headed by the Chairman of the Russian Government Mikhail Mishustin as part of the 7th Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum.

Restrictions will be introduced only during the passage of official delegation motorcades. Drivers are advised to plan their trips in advance and, if necessary, use alternative routes.

In addition, more than 1,000 employees of the Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Kul region will be involved in ensuring public order and safety during the preparation and holding of events. The internal affairs agencies will take all necessary measures to minimize inconvenience for road users and residents of the region.

The Head of the Russian Government Mikhail Mishustin will arrive in the Kyrgyz Republic for an official visit on August 14.
link: https://24.kg/english/339296/
views: 144
Print
Related
Head of Russian government to visit Kyrgyzstan
Russia remains most popular country for migration among Kyrgyzstanis
Kyrgyz suppliers deliver over 55 tons of fruit and berries to regions of Russia
Russia and Kyrgyzstan mark 155th anniversary of cooperation in education
Illegal import of 1.5 tons of honey from Kyrgyzstan prevented in Orenburg
Kyrgyzstan among top five importers of Russian cheese
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan account for 52 percent of Russia's electricity exports
Altai Krai of Russia and Osh region to develop new cooperation plan
Kyrgyzstan and Russia intend to synchronize educational space
No significant differences between school curricula in Kyrgyzstan and Russia
Popular
Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight
London to help create conditions for investing in renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan London to help create conditions for investing in renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan
Air KG Airlines ceases operations Air KG Airlines ceases operations
12 August, Tuesday
12:51
Russian delegation’s visit— roads to be closed in Issyk-Kul region Russian delegation’s visit— roads to be closed in Issyk...
12:41
Head of Russian government to visit Kyrgyzstan
12:32
Migrant workers prohibited from working as couriers in St. Petersburg
12:23
Kyrgyzstan approves procedure for isolating TB patients refusing treatment
11:54
Kyrgyz Pochtasy to charge 2 percent fee for delivering pensions and benefits