Over 7,000 bottles of dangerous counterfeit alcohol confiscated in Kyrgyzstan

Employees of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan seized more than 7,000 bottles of counterfeit alcohol in Bishkek, Chui and Osh regions. Press service of the state service reported.

«During the raids, nine stores were found, where alcoholic beverages were sold without permits. At least 4,847 bottles were seized. The fact of illegal sale of handicraft alcohol with dubious excise stamps was revealed in the capital. The seller did not have a license and supporting documents. At least 2,500 bottles of vodka were seized,» the State Tax Service said.

Measures will be taken against all violators within the framework of the law, the State Tax Service noted.