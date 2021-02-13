10:56
USD 84.51
EUR 102.29
RUB 1.14
English

43 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,441 in total

At least 43 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 20 people got infected in Bishkek, 1 — in Osh city, 4 — in Chui region, 6 — in Osh region, 4 — in Naryn region, 4 — in Issyk-Kul region, 2 — in Jalal-Abad region, 2 — in Batken region.

In total, 85,441 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/183347/
views: 59
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 107.7 million people globally
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
926 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 147 - in serious condition
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
70 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,398 in total
COVID-19 registered in 2,464 schoolchildren in Kyrgyzstan
WHO recommends AstraZeneca vaccine for adults over 18
Kyrgyzstan gets ready for new strain of COVID-19
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 107.3 million people globally
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Tortkul reservoir: Tajikistan responds to statements of Kyrgyz officials Tortkul reservoir: Tajikistan responds to statements of Kyrgyz officials
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs five more decrees President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs five more decrees
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Omurbek Babanov President Sadyr Japarov meets with Omurbek Babanov
Over 20,000 foreigners registered in Kyrgyzstan in January Over 20,000 foreigners registered in Kyrgyzstan in January
13 February, Saturday
10:47
43 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,441 in total 43 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgy...
10:44
Kurultai of progressive Kyrgyzstanis to take place in March
10:26
Head of SCNS of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev undergoes surgery
10:10
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 12th place in ranking of most polluted cities
12 February, Friday
18:08
Another criminal case initiated against SDMK
17:54
Government agencies stop consideration of applications, issue of permits
17:33
Domestic violence should not be private matter: PM addresses police
15:23
COVID: 6 teachers get infected after resumption of education in Bishkek schools
14:13
Kylychbek Abyshev appointed Deputy Secretary of Security Council