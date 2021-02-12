Repeatedly convicted citizen of Pakistan detained in Bishkek for fraud

A 54-year-old Pakistani who had been previously convicted was detained for fraud in Bishkek. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

According to the department, the police received three complaints against the suspect. They were filed on October 26, 2020. The first victim indicated that he transferred 231,000 soms to a citizen of Pakistan for purchase of a car abroad. The second indicated that he gave him $ 4,100 for the same purpose, the third — $ 2,300. None of them received either cars or money.

The suspect in fraud was identified and detained by the criminal police of the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district.