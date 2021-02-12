13:37
926 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 147 - in serious condition

At least 926 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center provided such data.

At least 496 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals — 430. Including 24 people are in an extremely serious condition, 123 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients 280 people (or 65.1 percent) is assessed as moderate. Three patients in satisfactory condition is registered.

At least 92 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 38 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 3, in Chui region — 32, in Osh region — 2, in Talas region — 1, in Issyk-Kul region — 13, in Jalal-Abad region — 3.

In total, 82,098 people have recovered in the republic since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
