Growth of meat prices continues in Kyrgyzstan

Retail prices for beef in the republic increased by 2.77 soms, or 0.6 percent since the beginning of the month. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

At the same time, mutton rose in price by 8.17 soms, or 1.9 percent, and horse meat — by 2.29 soms, or 0.6 percent.

The highest price for beef was registered in Osh city (452.48 soms), mutton — in Kara-Suu (470 soms) and horse meat — in Naryn (445.48 soms). The minimum prices for beef and mutton were registered in Pokrovka village, Manas district, Talas region (374.37 soms), and horse meat — in Kara-Suu (300 soms).

Meat prices have risen sharply at the end of last year in Kyrgyzstan. In just a couple of months, they grew from 280 to 400 soms.
