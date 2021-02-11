COVID-19 registered in 2,464 schoolchildren in Kyrgyzstan

COVID-19 has been registered in 2,464 schoolchildren and 1,432 preschoolers since the beginning of the epidemic in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan presented the data of the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance.

The ministry clarified that the cases were registered including in children who have learned distantly.

«Since the beginning of the educational process, the largest number of COVID-19 cases among schoolchildren was registered in November (320), in December — 214 cases (1.5 times less), in January — 109. At least 175 cases were registered in preschool children in November, 128 — in December, and 103 — in January,» the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry added that in most cases, the disease in children is mild and resembles usual acute respiratory viral infection, which is manifested by a slight increase in body temperature, runny nose, sore throat, cough and general weakness.

«A severe course of the disease is possible in rare cases, in which the primary symptoms develop into clear manifestations: body temperature of 38-40 degrees, a consumptive dry cough, chest pain, gastrointestinal disorders are possible. It happens that there are no signs of coronavirus in children at all. However, some children, even if they had a mild form, may have serious complications in the form of a multi-inflammatory syndrome with damage to many systems,» the ministry said.