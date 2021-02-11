19:14
USD 84.20
EUR 102.21
RUB 1.14
English

COVID-19 registered in 2,464 schoolchildren in Kyrgyzstan

COVID-19 has been registered in 2,464 schoolchildren and 1,432 preschoolers since the beginning of the epidemic in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan presented the data of the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance.

The ministry clarified that the cases were registered including in children who have learned distantly.

«Since the beginning of the educational process, the largest number of COVID-19 cases among schoolchildren was registered in November (320), in December — 214 cases (1.5 times less), in January — 109. At least 175 cases were registered in preschool children in November, 128 — in December, and 103 — in January,» the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry added that in most cases, the disease in children is mild and resembles usual acute respiratory viral infection, which is manifested by a slight increase in body temperature, runny nose, sore throat, cough and general weakness.

«A severe course of the disease is possible in rare cases, in which the primary symptoms develop into clear manifestations: body temperature of 38-40 degrees, a consumptive dry cough, chest pain, gastrointestinal disorders are possible. It happens that there are no signs of coronavirus in children at all. However, some children, even if they had a mild form, may have serious complications in the form of a multi-inflammatory syndrome with damage to many systems,» the ministry said.
link: https://24.kg/english/183189/
views: 89
Print
Related
WHO recommends AstraZeneca vaccine for adults over 18
Kyrgyzstan gets ready for new strain of COVID-19
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 107.3 million people globally
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
949 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 143 - in serious condition
75 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,328 in total
Five children die in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan since beginning of pandemic
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 106.8 million people globally
WHO: COVID-19 ‘extremely unlikely’ to have come from a lab
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kübra Erbayrakçı from Turkey about wonderful aspects of Kyrgyz language Kübra Erbayrakçı from Turkey about wonderful aspects of Kyrgyz language
Kazakhstan changes procedure for border crossing during quarantine period Kazakhstan changes procedure for border crossing during quarantine period
Islamist-recruiter arrested in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan Islamist-recruiter arrested in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs five more decrees President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs five more decrees
11 February, Thursday
18:49
Border conflict: Local authorities meet with Ak-Sai residents Border conflict: Local authorities meet with Ak-Sai res...
18:39
Raiymbek Matraimov fined 260,000 soms, arrest of property lifted
18:31
COVID-19 registered in 2,464 schoolchildren in Kyrgyzstan
18:15
Raiymbek Matraimov pleads guilty to organizing corruption scheme at customs
17:30
Teenager killed in house explosion in GES-2 village