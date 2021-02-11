Teenager killed in house explosion in GES-2 village

Explosion occurred in a house in GES-2 village, Alamedin district of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Teenager was killed and a man was injured. Video from the scene was posted on Koroche Telegram channel.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region confirmed the fact of incident to 24.kg news agency.

«An operational investigative group left for the scene. Details will be announced later,» the police said.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, gas explosion occurred in GES-2 village in a private house on Gagarin Street. As a result of the incident, a man was injured and the 13-year-old teenager died. Causes of the explosion are investigated.