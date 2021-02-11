17:42
WHO recommends AstraZeneca vaccine for adults over 18

WHO experts have published recommendations on the use of the vaccine of the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. The vaccine is recommended for adults over 18. TASS reports with reference to the WHO.

As for children and teenagers under 18 years old, WHO specialists do not yet have sufficient data on how the vaccine works in this age group. Therefore, vaccination of the population under 18 is not recommended until this information is obtained.

The organization added that despite the fact that a few people aged 65 and older participated in clinical trials of the vaccine, experts noted that the vaccine demonstrated safety for this age group and caused an «immune response.»

«Taking into account all the available evidence, WHO recommends this vaccine for use in persons at the age of 65 and older,» the experts said.

A strategic advisory group of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended the use of coronavirus vaccine of the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford in two doses with an interval from 4 to 12 weeks.

At least 504,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will be allocated to Kyrgyzstan free of charge within COVAX initiative.
