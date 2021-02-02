Kyrgyzstan to receive AstraZeneca vaccine in March

Kyrgyzstan will receive 504,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca in March. The acting Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, announced at a meeting of the committee on constitutional legislation and state structure of the Parliament today.

According to him, the vaccine is provided within the COVAX mechanism.

«As you know, we previously talked about Pfizer vaccine, but we refused it,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health of the republic announced that it would receive over 1 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine for free.