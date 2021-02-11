Kyrgyzstan gets ready for new strain of COVID-19

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov held a meeting to discuss the epidemiological situation in the country in connection with the spread of coronavirus infection. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet’s Executive Office reported.

Issues of phased resumption of the work of secondary schools and kindergartens, preparation for mass vaccination of the population against COVID-19 on a voluntary basis were discussed. The first batch of vaccine within COVAX initiative could be delivered to the republic in March, the second batch — in the second quarter.

The issue of using vaccines produced in Russia and China is being studied.

Ulukbek Maripov stressed the importance of high-quality and efficient work on voluntary vaccination of the population, primarily employees of education and healthcare sectors.

«Cases of infection with new strains of the virus, already registered in neighboring countries, cannot but worry. All medical institutions in the country must be fully prepared for the possible increase in cases of the disease. It is especially important for hospitals to have liquid oxygen systems installed. The level of the stock of medicines and personal protective equipment should be constantly monitored, taking into account the possible deterioration of the epidemiological situation. It is also necessary to increase the supply of necessary medicines,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

He noted the importance of stepping up work on digitalization of the healthcare system. Following the meeting, instructions were given to the Ministry of Health and Social Development, the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.