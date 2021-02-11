Kanybek Osmonaliev becomes Advisor to Minister of Culture of Kyrgyzstan

Kanybek Osmonaliev was appointed an Advisor to the Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports reported.

The Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Kairat Imanaliev met with Kanybek Osmonaliev.

«They discussed development of sports and physical culture in the country, formation of socially responsible behavior of the younger generation,» the state agency said.

Kanybek Osmonaliev is the winner of the 1980 Olympic Games, four-time world champion and two-time European weightlifting champion.