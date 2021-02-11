11:32
USD 84.20
EUR 102.21
RUB 1.14
English

949 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 143 - in serious condition

At least 949 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center provided such data.

At least 522 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals — 427. Including 26 people are in an extremely serious condition, 117 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients 281 people (or 65.8 percent) is assessed as moderate. Three patients in satisfactory condition is registered.

At least 83 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 30 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 3, in Chui region — 32, in Osh region — 7, in Talas region — 1, in Naryn region — 2, in Issyk-Kul region — 2, in Jalal-Abad region — 6.

In total, 82,006 people have recovered in the republic since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/183093/
views: 102
Print
Related
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
75 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,328 in total
Five children die in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan since beginning of pandemic
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 106.8 million people globally
WHO: COVID-19 ‘extremely unlikely’ to have come from a lab
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
959 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 146 - in serious condition
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
82 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,253 in total
Kawasaki syndrome confirmed in 15 children in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kübra Erbayrakçı from Turkey about wonderful aspects of Kyrgyz language Kübra Erbayrakçı from Turkey about wonderful aspects of Kyrgyz language
Kazakhstan changes procedure for border crossing during quarantine period Kazakhstan changes procedure for border crossing during quarantine period
Islamist-recruiter arrested in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan Islamist-recruiter arrested in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs five more decrees President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs five more decrees
11 February, Thursday
10:45
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24...
10:42
949 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 143 - in serious condition
10:30
75 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,328 in total
10:20
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
10:03
Five children die in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan since beginning of pandemic
10 February, Wednesday
18:20
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 61.09 million for a month
17:57
Man robs and rapes 80-year-old pensioner in Tokmak city