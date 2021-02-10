Financial fraud revealed at Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan

Financial fraud was revealed at the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK). The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) informed 24.kg news agency.

Management of the muftiyat illegally used the money transferred by the pilgrims for Hajj. The SDMK provided private financial institutions with a large loan totaling over 100 million soms.

«The muftiyat granted the loan and then received a monthly interest from it. When these facts were reveled, management of the SDMK began to insistently offer SCNS officers a bribe of $ 100,000 to hide the facts and stop the investigation. The fact was registered under the Article «Giving a bribe on especially large scale». The chief accountant of the SDMK was caught red-handed when handing over the money. He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security,» the state committee said.