Smuggling for 3 million: Kyrgyzstani detained in Osh region

Citizen of Kyrgyzstan was detained in Osh region, who transported contraband goods for 3 million soms. The State Customs Service reported.

The driver of Mercedes-Benz vehicle tried to smuggle copper, brass and iron waste with a total weight of 9,280 kilograms into Kyrgyzstan.

«Goods for over 3 million soms were imported from a neighboring state in violation of the customs legislation of the EAEU. The fact was registered. The collected materials were handed to the relevant state body,» the State Customs Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.
