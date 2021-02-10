14:03
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan overturns conviction of Karganbek Samakov

Sentences against ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Karganbek Samakov have been overturned. Press service of the Supreme Court of the republic reported.

The criminal case has been sent for retrial to the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek by another composition of the court.

Karganbek Samakov and others were accused of illegal transformation of 262 hectares of land in Baytik, Lebedinovka and Kara-Dzhygach rural areas of Alamedin district. Judge of the Oktyabrsky District Court Damirbek Nazarov sentenced Karganbek Samakov to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The prison term of the son of the ex-deputy of Parliament Karganbek Samakov, Kubanychbek Samakov, who was sentenced to ten years in prison by the Oktyabrsky District and Bishkek City Courts, was reduced on January 17, 2019. He has to spend six years in jail.
