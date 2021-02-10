10:56
USD 84.68
EUR 102.44
RUB 1.14
English

Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts

Bishkek takes the 37th place in the World Air Quality ranking of the largest cities in the world.

As of 8.30 am, the status of the city is marked as «moderate». The Air Quality Index, according to the website, is 80 (AQI).

The Institute for Environmental Solutions Public Foundation has installed sensors in the capital and suburbs. The map shows average AQI value in different areas of the capital. It is updated hourly.

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 8.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 43.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is divided into six categories indicating increasing levels of health hazard. AQI above 300 indicates hazardous air quality, while the index below 50 — good air quality.
link: https://24.kg/english/182934/
views: 89
Print
Related
Air pollution level rises in many Bishkek districts
Air pollution in Bishkek still 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution in Bishkek hazardous to health in some districts
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in Bishkek districts
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution level decreases a little in all Bishkek districts
Popular
Smuggling for 800,000 soms: Border guards detain three Kyrgyzstanis Smuggling for 800,000 soms: Border guards detain three Kyrgyzstanis
Ministry of Health of Turkey donates 5,000 PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Health of Turkey donates 5,000 PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan
EAEU to develop application to simplify labor migration EAEU to develop application to simplify labor migration
New Constitution: Sadyr Japarov to be able to run for the second time New Constitution: Sadyr Japarov to be able to run for the second time
10 February, Wednesday
10:52
Head of State Property Management Fund of Kyrgyzstan steps down Head of State Property Management Fund of Kyrgyzstan s...
10:39
Film from Kyrgyzstan to be screened at Film Forum in Hong Kong
10:21
Baktybek Kudaibergenov appointed new acting Mayor of Bishkek
10:06
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
10:02
National Energy Holding of Kyrgyzstan has new Chairman of the Board
9 February, Tuesday
21:05
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 746.8 per citizen
20:50
Former Chairman of Board of Manas airport Emir Chukuev arrested in Bishkek
20:41
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to hold hearings on draft new Constitution