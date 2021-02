New Director of the State Commission on Religious Affairs of Kyrgyzstan was appointed. The President Sadyr Japarov signed two decrees.

According to the first, the head of the commission, Akin Toktaliev, was relieved of his post. By another decree, Meder Karabaev was appointed new director of the commission.

Earlier, Meder Karabaev was an authorized officer at the Service for Countering Extremism and Illegal Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.