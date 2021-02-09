Health Ministry: Unfavorable coronavirus situation persists in Kyrgyzstan

«Circulating virus is being replaced by new mutated strains, so we must remember that the unfavorable situation continues,» the Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan, Nurbolot Usenbaev, said at a briefing today.

According to him, the World Health Organization reported that the rate of spread of the pandemic has slowed down in European countries. This situation has been observed in Kyrgyzstan since December 2020. But the fact that coronavirus cases among the population are detected daily does not allow to speak of clear stability.

«It is necessary to continue observing all the recommendations and requirements. This is wearing of masks, social distancing, use of antiseptics, disinfection. Despite the recommendations, part of the population forgets about the danger of coronavirus. Today, there is a lot of information about new strains and mutations. British strain is known, which has a high rate of spread. More than 60 countries have announced detection of this virus. Such a case was registered quite close — in Uzbekistan. The virus is being replaced by new strains. We need to take all possible measures to protect ourselves and our family members,» Nurbolot Usenbaev told.