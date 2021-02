Zhanybek Kaparov has been relieved of his post as the First Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan. Presidential press service reported.

The President Sadyr Japarov signed a corresponding order. Zhanybek Kaparov wrote a letter of resignation.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov appointed Zhanybek Kaparov as the Deputy Secretary of the Security Council in early October 2020 instead of the dismissed Omurbek Suvanaliev.