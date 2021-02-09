Illegally constructed high-rise buildings in Bishkek disconnected from utilities

Illegally constructed multi-storey buildings were disconnected from utility networks in Bishkek. The Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Construction work has been suspended. An investigation is underway, following which a legal assessment will be given to the actions of officials of the authorized state bodies and representatives of the construction company.

Earlier, the State Committee for National Security revealed systematic facts of construction of multi-apartment residential buildings without appropriate urban planning documents and permits.