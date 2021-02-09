10:29
Exhibition of photographs and books dedicated to Iran to open in Bishkek

An exhibition of photographs and books Islamic Revolution and Iran Today will open at the Alykul Osmonov National Library today. Representatives of the library told.

According to them, presentation of books published by the Cultural Representative Office of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kyrgyzstan will also take place there.

The exhibition presents photographs of important events of the 1979 revolution and historical processes in Iran, splendor of Iranian nature, architecture, cultural monuments and much more.

The book exhibition presents books by famous writers and poets of Iran, as well as information and analytical periodicals.

The event is held to mark the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran and the 10th anniversary of the activities of its Cultural Representative Office in the Kyrgyz Republic.
