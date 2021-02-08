Kyrgyzstan builds 24 kilometers of fences on border annually

Kyrgyzstan builds 24 kilometers of fences on the border every year. Chairman of the State Border Service Ularbek Sharsheev announced at a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Ecology and Regional Development of the Parliament today.

According to him, work is carried out mainly on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border.

«We are allocated 18.5 million soms a year for border fencing and we can build it on 24 kilometers at the expense of the money,» he said.

According to the Government, 81 villages and 9 land plots located in the border zone have a special status. At least 76 percent of them are located in Batken region.

At least 1.6 billion soms of the budget money has been spent within the framework of the program for development of border areas since 2012.