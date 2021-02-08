19:16
USD 84.80
EUR 101.63
RUB 1.13
English

Kyrgyzstan builds 24 kilometers of fences on border annually

Kyrgyzstan builds 24 kilometers of fences on the border every year. Chairman of the State Border Service Ularbek Sharsheev announced at a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Ecology and Regional Development of the Parliament today.

According to him, work is carried out mainly on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border.

«We are allocated 18.5 million soms a year for border fencing and we can build it on 24 kilometers at the expense of the money,» he said.

According to the Government, 81 villages and 9 land plots located in the border zone have a special status. At least 76 percent of them are located in Batken region.

At least 1.6 billion soms of the budget money has been spent within the framework of the program for development of border areas since 2012.
link: https://24.kg/english/182722/
views: 104
Print
Related
Foreigner offering bribe for illegal crossing of border of Kyrgyzstan detained
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discuss border issues
Border problem: Situation in Deires village of Aksy district is stable
Border problems: Residents of Aksy district turn to Kamchybek Tashiev
Uzbek border guards install fencing at border
President ratifies agreement on construction of bridge at Kazakhstan's border
Kyrgyzstan temporarily closes borders with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan
Meeting of Intergovernmental Commission on borders held in Batken
Kyrgyzstan exchanges its territories with Tajikistan for its own plots
Kyrgyzstan has no special representative for border issues for almost year
Popular
Ministry of Health of Turkey donates 5,000 PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Health of Turkey donates 5,000 PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan
Deputy of Parliament Kubanychbek Zhumaliev detained Deputy of Parliament Kubanychbek Zhumaliev detained
Smuggling for 800,000 soms: Border guards detain three Kyrgyzstanis Smuggling for 800,000 soms: Border guards detain three Kyrgyzstanis
EAEU to develop application to simplify labor migration EAEU to develop application to simplify labor migration
8 February, Monday
18:37
Earthquake hits Osh region of Kyrgyzstan Earthquake hits Osh region of Kyrgyzstan
18:30
New town appears in Kyrgyzstan
18:15
Kyrgyzstan builds 24 kilometers of fences on border annually
18:04
Vice Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Alymkulov relieved of his post
17:55
Residents of Alamedin district hold rally in Bishkek