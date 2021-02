Vice Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Alymkulov has been relieved of his post. Acting mayor of Bishkek announced at a session of the Bishkek City Council today.

«We will call him tomorrow morning and thank for his work,» he said.

Balbak Tulobaev added that Aziz Alymkulov has been appointed to another position. «Candidates for the position of the vice mayor are being considered,» he added.