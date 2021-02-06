16:49
USD 84.80
EUR 101.63
RUB 1.13
English

Smuggling for 800,000 soms: Border guards detain three Kyrgyzstanis

Border guards detained Kyrgyzstanis who were trying to smuggle cattle and other contraband into Uzbekistan. The State Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The total cost of the cargo is 800,000 soms. Border guards and officers of the State Committee for National Security detained a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van driven by a Kyrgyz man in ​​Mamai area of Aksy district, who was trying to illegally smuggle consumer goods into Uzbekistan outside the checkpoint.

A Daewoo Nubira car was also detained in Toruk area of Ala-Buka district, the driver of which was trying to transport medicines into Uzbekistan. Another Kyrgyzstani was detained for an attempt to drive four heads of cattle in Monul area.

Detainees, the contraband cargo and the cattle were handed over to law enforcement officers for further investigation.
link: https://24.kg/english/182578/
views: 68
Print
Related
Smuggling of 40 tons of walnuts from Kyrgyzstan into Russia prevented
Tilek Toktogaziev: Budget loses billions of soms due to flour smuggling
Border guards of Kyrgyzstan prevent smuggling of cattle into Uzbekistan
State Border Service instructed to step up fight against smuggling
Smuggling of over 4,000 TV sets into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Inspector of South-West Customs detained for smuggling
Contraband medicines confiscated at Manas airport
Smuggling of cell phones for 545,000 soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Smuggling of cigarettes for 650,000 soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Financial Police detect warehouse with expired confectionery products in Bishkek
Popular
New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of
Survey: Kyrgyzstanis - happiest people in the world Survey: Kyrgyzstanis - happiest people in the world
Deputy of Parliament Kubanychbek Zhumaliev detained Deputy of Parliament Kubanychbek Zhumaliev detained
Kyrgyzstan to receive AstraZeneca vaccine in March Kyrgyzstan to receive AstraZeneca vaccine in March
6 February, Saturday
16:24
Smuggling for 800,000 soms: Border guards detain three Kyrgyzstanis Smuggling for 800,000 soms: Border guards detain three...
16:15
Ministry of Health of Turkey donates 5,000 PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan
16:06
EAEU to develop application to simplify labor migration
12:35
Smuggling of 40 tons of walnuts from Kyrgyzstan into Russia prevented
12:11
1,088 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 165 - in serious condition