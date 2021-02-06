Smuggling for 800,000 soms: Border guards detain three Kyrgyzstanis

Border guards detained Kyrgyzstanis who were trying to smuggle cattle and other contraband into Uzbekistan. The State Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The total cost of the cargo is 800,000 soms. Border guards and officers of the State Committee for National Security detained a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van driven by a Kyrgyz man in ​​Mamai area of Aksy district, who was trying to illegally smuggle consumer goods into Uzbekistan outside the checkpoint.

A Daewoo Nubira car was also detained in Toruk area of Ala-Buka district, the driver of which was trying to transport medicines into Uzbekistan. Another Kyrgyzstani was detained for an attempt to drive four heads of cattle in Monul area.

Detainees, the contraband cargo and the cattle were handed over to law enforcement officers for further investigation.