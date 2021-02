Seven attempts to smuggle illegal cargo into Orenburg Oblast of Russia from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have been prevented from January 26 to February 3. Department of Rosselkhoznadzor for Orenburg Oblast reported.

Phytosanitary control of quarantineable products revealed transportation of dried fruits (46.83 tons) from Kazakhstan and walnuts from Kyrgyzstan (40 tons) without phytosanitary certificates.

Import of the products into the territory of Russia was banned, and the perpetrators were brought to administrative responsibility.