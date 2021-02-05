Prosecutors of Bishkek and Osh cities relieved of their posts

Prosecutors of Bishkek and Osh cities — Temir Bekmamatov and Kubat Abdraimov — were relieved of their posts. The head of the supervisory body Kurmankul Zulushev told at a press conference.

According to him, the prosecutors of the two cities were dismissed at their own request for health reasons.

«Since I took up the post, I have replaced three deputies, and two more quit the job at their own request,» Kurmankul Zulushev said.

The Prosecutor General noted that no staff cuts were expected at the public prosecution bodies.

«We have opened new departments, for example, for work with entrepreneurs. Employees have no time,» he said.