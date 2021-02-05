16:20
President Sadyr Japarov invited to visit Uzbekistan

The Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov conveyed Ulukbek Maripov an invitation for the President of Kyrgyzstan to pay a visit to Uzbekistan. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office reports.

The Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic met with his counterpart as part of a working trip to Almaty. The Heads of Government of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, investment, agricultural, cultural, humanitarian, water energy and transport spheres.

«The Kyrgyz Republic values ​​the established truly fraternal relations based on mutual trust. We are ready to further actively develop strategic partnership with the Republic of Uzbekistan,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

Abdulla Aripov, in turn, noted that the Kyrgyz-Uzbek relations have been at the highest level of trust.

«I can say with confidence that the Uzbek side, headed by the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, supports the Kyrgyz people in any endeavors and is ready to provide all possible assistance in all projects that meet the interests of the two countries and peoples,» the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan stressed.

The parties confirmed their readiness to implement joint projects and noted the need to step up and strengthen work to complete the legal registration of the remaining sections of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border. The Uzbek side also announced its readiness to organize the supply of mineral fertilizers to Kyrgyzstan in the required amount.
