Ulukbek Maripov meets with Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko

Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov, as part of his working trip to Almaty city (Kazakhstan), met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office reports.

The parties discussed the current state of Kyrgyz-Belarusian cooperation in various fields and expressed interest in building up the existing economic potential of the two countries. The Heads of Government agreed to hold the tenth meeting of the Intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Belarusian Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation and a Business Forum in Bishkek in the near future.

Ulukbek Maripov left for Almaty to participate in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.