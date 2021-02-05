Almaty hosts meeting of Prime Ministers of EAEU countries

Meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held today in Almaty (Kazakhstan) in person. The Eurasian Economic Commission reports.

The meeting will be attended by the Heads of Government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union and observers to the union — Moldova, Uzbekistan and Cuba. The Almaty Digital Forum 2021 will be also held today.

«The Heads of Government of the member states will consider approaches to improvement of mechanisms for application of special protective, anti-dumping and countervailing measures in the EAEU, compliance with obligations by Kazakhstan and Belarus within the framework of functioning of the internal market of the EAEU. This is the ban on export of scrap and waste of ferrous and non-ferrous metals from these republics to the states of the Union,» the statement says.

The Prime Ministers will be presented with the EEC report on the macroeconomic situation in the member states of the Union and proposals for ensuring sustainable economic development, the concept for the development of electronic document management at sea checkpoints of the EAEU member states. It is planned to approve the procedure for coordination and analytical support of selection and breeding work in the field of livestock breeding, carried out in the member states.

«The Almaty Digital Forum 2021 will also take place on the same day. The Heads of Government of the Eurasian Economic Union countries and the EAEU observer states, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich will take part in the plenary session of the digital forum Digital Reboot: Leap into New Reality. Participation of representatives of the EEC in the work of the forum is also planned,» the statement says.