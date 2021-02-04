Almazbek Atambayev's supporters hold rally at SCNS

About 40 supporters of ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev held a rally at the building of the State Committee for National Security in Bishkek today. They unfolded banners and demanded punishment for Alpha servicemen who took part in storming of Atambayev’s house.

«They beat doctor of Atambayev during the assault. We demand from Kamchybek Tashiev to conduct an investigation and punish all those involved. Everyone should be equal before the law,» one of the rally participants said.

On August 7-8, special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan attempted to storm the residence of the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash village. About 45 people were injured, and the deputy commander of Alpha was killed during the unrest.

Several criminal cases have been initiated against Almazbek Atambayev, including on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev, riots in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019, on the facts of corruption and money laundering. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek remanded him in custody until April 7.