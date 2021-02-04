22:00
USD 84.80
EUR 101.99
RUB 1.11
English

Almazbek Atambayev's supporters hold rally at SCNS

About 40 supporters of ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev held a rally at the building of the State Committee for National Security in Bishkek today. They unfolded banners and demanded punishment for Alpha servicemen who took part in storming of Atambayev’s house.

«They beat doctor of Atambayev during the assault. We demand from Kamchybek Tashiev to conduct an investigation and punish all those involved. Everyone should be equal before the law,» one of the rally participants said.

On August 7-8, special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan attempted to storm the residence of the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash village. About 45 people were injured, and the deputy commander of Alpha was killed during the unrest.

Several criminal cases have been initiated against Almazbek Atambayev, including on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev, riots in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019, on the facts of corruption and money laundering. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek remanded him in custody until April 7.
link: https://24.kg/english/182375/
views: 124
Print
Related
Batukaev’s case: Almazbek Atambayev remanded in custody until April 7
Parents of Bishkek school students hold rally at City Hall
Rally against appointment of Ulukbek Maripov as Prime Minister held in Bishkek
Rally in support of Almazbek Atambayev held at court building in Bishkek
Residents of Chon-Talaa village demand to build new school
Tenants of Caravan shopping center hold rally at Government House
Residents of Chui region hold rally demanding land plots
Federation of Trade Unions: Mirbek Asanakunov's supporters hold rally
Rally at Philharmonic Hall: Abdil Segizbaev's wife released
Wife of Abdil Segizbaev detained for holding rally at Philharmonic Hall
Popular
New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of
One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad
Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia
Inflow of remittances from migrants decreases by $ 40 million for a month Inflow of remittances from migrants decreases by $ 40 million for a month
4 February, Thursday
20:46
Deputy of Parliament Kubanychbek Zhumaliev detained Deputy of Parliament Kubanychbek Zhumaliev detained
20:41
Head of liquidated Labor Ministry becomes Deputy Head of Health Ministry
20:27
Almazbek Atambayev's supporters hold rally at SCNS
20:17
Batukaev’s case: Almazbek Atambayev remanded in custody until April 7
20:09
Ex-head of Financial Police to be kept in SCNS detention center until April