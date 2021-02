Bakytbek Maripov was relieved of his post as head of Nookat district of Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet’s Office reports.

This is one of the first decisions made by the Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov to avoid conflict of interest. Bakytbek and Ulukbek Maripovs are brothers.

In accordance with the legislation, local government bodies are part of the executive branch of Government and are directly subordinate to the Prime Minister.