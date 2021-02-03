15:21
Suspect in rape of own daughter arrested in Kyrgyzstan

Suspect in rape of his own daughter was detained in Alamedin district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

A 19-year-old victim turned to the police and asked to take action against her father, who raped her.

The fact was registered and pre-trial proceedings were started under Article 161 (Rape) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The girl said that her father raped her at 5.00 pm on February 1. When her mother returned, she told her everything and they turned to law enforcement agencies the next day. The girl added that the first time her father raped her in 2019.

The 37-year-old suspect was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. The necessary examinations were commissioned.
