12:16
USD 84.80
EUR 102.48
RUB 1.12
English

1,179 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 171 - in serious condition

At least 1,179 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health of the country provided such data.

At least 646 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals — 533. Including 32 people are in an extremely serious condition, 139 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients (358 people, or 67.1 percent) is assessed as moderate. Only four people are in satisfactory condition.

At least 130 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 55 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 3, in Chui region — 41, in Osh region — 4, in Naryn region — 4, in Issyk-Kul region — 20, in Jalal-Abad region — 2, in Batken region — 1.

In total, 81,232 people have recovered in the republic since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/182142/
views: 64
Print
Related
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
116 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 84,762 in total
WHO: New strain of coronavirus registered in 10 more countries for a week
Six laboratories in Kyrgyzstan conduct PCR tests for traveling abroad
Kyrgyzstan to receive AstraZeneca vaccine in March
Third COVID-19 wave: Mobile schools organized to train medical workers
Health Ministry buys shoe covers for 150 soms instead of 1.5 during pandemic
1,195 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 172 - in serious condition
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Opening of schools for offline education postponed in Bishkek Opening of schools for offline education postponed in Bishkek
India asks Kyrgyzstan to postpone on-campus classes at medical colleges India asks Kyrgyzstan to postpone on-campus classes at medical colleges
Chief Spokesman for Sadyr Japarov detained for bribe extortion Chief Spokesman for Sadyr Japarov detained for bribe extortion
Sadyr Japarov: Photos with me will not help to get a position Sadyr Japarov: Photos with me will not help to get a position
3 February, Wednesday
12:07
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in...
12:03
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:58
1,179 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 171 - in serious condition
11:53
116 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 84,762 in total
11:47
Air traffic in EAEU countries to resume in near future