116 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 84,762 in total

At least 116 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Health of the republic reported.

According to the ministry, 54 people got infected in Bishkek, 45 — in Chui region, 5 — in Osh region, 11 — in Issyk-Kul region, 1 — in Batken region.

In total, 84,762 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
