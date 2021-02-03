At least 120,000 tons of fuel imported into Kyrgyzstan in January

According to preliminary data, 120,000 tons of oil products have been imported into Kyrgyzstan in January 2021. The Association of Oil Traders reported.

At least 52,400 tons of gasoline and 67,600 tons of diesel fuel were imported. To date, oil traders fully cover the needs of the republic in fuel and lubricants. No shortages are expected.

At the same time, the Association notes that Kyrgyzstan has the lowest fuel prices compared to its neighbors and partners in the EAEU, with the exception of Kazakhstan. The republic takes the first place in the world with the lowest prices of fuel and lubricants among import-dependent countries.