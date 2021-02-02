Fuel prices to rise in Kyrgyzstan in February

Prices on the fuel and lubricants market in Kyrgyzstan could rise by 2.5-3.5 percent in February. The Association of Oil Traders made such a forecast.

The Association reminds that the Kyrgyz som has depreciated by almost 20 percent since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began. If on February 3, 2020 the U.S. dollar cost 69.84 soms, then on February 2, 2021 — 84.79 soms.

«There is an increase in wholesale selling prices for fuels and lubricants on the Russian market of petroleum products. The gasoline group went up in price by an average of $ 91.6 per ton, diesel fuel — by $ 25 per ton. Therefore, an increase in prices for fuels and lubricants is expected. At the same time, companies-oil traders intend to continue the policy of smoothing price increases and prevention of abrupt changes,» the Association stressed.