Third COVID-19 wave: Mobile schools organized to train medical workers

To prepare for a possible new wave of coronavirus infection in all regions of Kyrgyzstan, doctors and nurses will be trained by the multidisciplinary COVID-19 team. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The training will be conducted from February 2 to March 2 under the guidance of the Chief Consultant Pulmonologist, Professor Talant Sooronbaev.

«The main focus will be made on the recommendations for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with coronavirus infection from the fourth version of the interim clinical guidelines, as well as practical skills in life-saving respiratory support technologies: oxygen therapy, high-flow oxygen therapy, non-invasive ventilation (CPAP, BPAP),» the ministry noted.

In addition, complex cases of patients with COVID-19 will be discussed with doctors and local consultations will be organized.

The Ministry of Health stressed that the educational and practical schools are aimed at upgrading human resources and improving the quality of treatment of patients with coronavirus infection COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases in the regions.