Private medical schools allowed to train specialists: President's decree amended

President of Kyrgyzstan has amended the Decree of August 28, 2025, concerning the establishment of a state monopoly on the training of medical specialists.

Under the amendments, private medical universities that have passed state accreditation are allowed to sign international agreements with U.S. universities. This includes the creation of joint educational programs and projects for training medical and pharmaceutical personnel.

The document emphasizes that this opportunity will only be granted if the institutions strictly comply with unified state standards, safety requirements, and conditions established under the decree.

As a reminder, in August of last year, Sadyr Japarov signed the decree «On the Introduction of a State Monopoly on the Training of Medical Specialists,» which initially established state control over medical education in the country.