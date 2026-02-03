13:05
USD 87.45
EUR 103.64
RUB 1.14
English

Private medical schools allowed to train specialists: President's decree amended

President of Kyrgyzstan has amended the Decree of August 28, 2025, concerning the establishment of a state monopoly on the training of medical specialists.

Under the amendments, private medical universities that have passed state accreditation are allowed to sign international agreements with U.S. universities. This includes the creation of joint educational programs and projects for training medical and pharmaceutical personnel.

The document emphasizes that this opportunity will only be granted if the institutions strictly comply with unified state standards, safety requirements, and conditions established under the decree.

As a reminder, in August of last year, Sadyr Japarov signed the decree «On the Introduction of a State Monopoly on the Training of Medical Specialists,» which initially established state control over medical education in the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/360372/
views: 139
Print
Related
Medical schools to be required to operate under state franchise in Kyrgyzstan
Skills Caravan reaches most remote villages in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek to host national cyber exercises Digital Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to develop training programs for young families and parents
More than 500 Kyrgyz civil servants to be sent to China for training
Mayors of Kyrgyzstan study international experience of city management in Russia
Sakhalin State University organizes online school for teachers from Kyrgyzstan
Representatives of region discuss use of CSTO Rapid Reaction Forces
Rescuers from seven countries undergo training in mountains of Kyrgyzstan
International training for diving specialists takes place in Issyk-Kul region
Popular
Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported
EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia
Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall
3 February, Tuesday
12:34
SCNS warns of rising phone scams in Kyrgyzstan SCNS warns of rising phone scams in Kyrgyzstan
12:25
Masadykov and Lavrov discuss CSTO’s role in Greater Eurasia security
12:19
Nipah virus: Passengers from India undergo enhanced screening in Kyrgyzstan
12:10
Renewable energy facilities to transfer 1 percent of revenue to local budgets
12:01
Private medical schools allowed to train specialists: President's decree amended