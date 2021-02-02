Border guards of Kyrgyzstan prevent smuggling of cattle into Uzbekistan

Smuggling of cattle was prevented yesterday at the state border with Uzbekistan. The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Border guards detained a 50-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan. The total cost of the cattle exceeded 570,000 soms.

Border guards detained another, 52-year-old, Kyrgyzstani on the same day. He tried to drive a horse to Uzbekistan. After documents were drawn up, the cattle and the suspects were handed over to law enforcement agencies.

From January 1 to December 31, 2020, border guards have suppressed 11 cases of illegal driving of livestock across the state border.