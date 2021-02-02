14:53
Three men rape cousin-brother for several years in Jalal-Abad region

Three men raped their cousin-brother in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Regional Department of Internal Affairs informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the 20-year-old victim turned to the police. He said that two cousins had been ​​raping him from the summer 2011 to the winter 2012.

The applicant was also raped by another relative from March 2015 to January 2021. The victim asked to take action against all suspects.

The fact was registered and pre-trial proceedings began under Article 162 (Violent acts of sexual nature) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. An investigation is underway.
