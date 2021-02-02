14:53
1,195 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 172 - in serious condition

At least 1,195 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health of the country provided such data.

At least 650 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals — 545. Including 34 people are in an extremely serious condition, 138 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients (371 people, or 68 percent) is assessed as moderate. Only two people are in satisfactory condition.

At least 115 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 47 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 2, in Chui region — 34, in Osh region — 5, in Talas region — 2, in Naryn region — 2, in Issyk-Kul region — 16, in Jalal-Abad region — 5, in Batken region — 2.

In total, 81,102 people have recovered in the republic since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
