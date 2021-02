General Director of Electric Stations OJSC, Zholdoshbek Achikeev, quit his job on February 1, 2021. Press service of the company reported.

The CEO decided to resign at his own free will. The Board of Directors of the company approved his resignation. The First Deputy General Director Taalaibek Bektenov was appointed the acting General Director of the company from February 2, 2021.

Zholdoshbek Achikeev had served as the General Director of Electric Stations OJSC since February 27, 2020.